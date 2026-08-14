/In Europe, AI now has to tell you it is AI

From August 2, an AI system operating in Europe has to tell the person using it that it is an AI. It is the first continent-wide rule of its kind anywhere.

What Article 50 Requires

The transparency and labelling obligations under Article 50 of the EU AI Act became enforceable on August 2, and the European Commission's enforcement authority over general-purpose AI models formally began at the same time.

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Two requirements sit at the centre. Systems that interact with people must disclose that the person is dealing with an AI rather than a human. And content that has been generated or materially altered by AI must be labelled as such.

The obligations are extraterritorial. Any AI system serving users in the European market falls within scope regardless of where the company that built it is headquartered — which means American and Chinese laboratories operating in Europe are subject to them, with no equivalent requirement anywhere else.

Why Disclosure Is The Chosen Mechanism

It is worth understanding what this approach does and does not attempt.

Article 50 does not regulate what AI systems may do, how they are trained, or what they are permitted to say. It regulates whether people know what they are dealing with. The premise is that most of the harm from conversational AI comes not from the technology itself but from misapprehension — a person who believes they are talking to a human, or reading something a human wrote, evaluates it differently from one who knows otherwise.

That is a narrower intervention than banning applications outright, and a more tractable one. It is also considerably easier to enforce: a regulator can determine whether a disclosure appeared without needing to audit a model's internals.

What It Means Practically

For anyone deploying a customer service chatbot, a voice agent, or AI-generated marketing content in Europe, the compliance requirement is now live rather than forthcoming.

The labelling obligation is the more technically demanding half. Disclosing that a chatbot is a chatbot is straightforward. Reliably labelling AI-generated or AI-altered content — across images, video, audio and text, at the scale platforms operate — requires provenance infrastructure that most companies have not built.

The timing gives that requirement particular weight. AI-generated deepfakes of political figures have been a live problem this year: fabricated videos of Indian union ministers circulated during the CJP protests, debunked by the Press Information Bureau, with one minister filing a police complaint. A rule requiring AI-generated content to identify itself addresses precisely that category of harm — if the labelling can be made to work.

Where Everyone Else Stands

Europe is enforcing. China is fining — 12 companies were penalised a combined 4.2 million RMB in the first week of its companion-AI rules.

The United States has neither. The Great American AI Act remains stalled in the House over its state preemption clause, leaving a patchwork in which California's AI Transparency Act takes effect this month while no federal standard exists. The White House has finalised a framework under which companies would give the government early access to frontier models before public release — reportedly up to 30 days — but has not disclosed its contents.

India, meanwhile, is considering a separate AI regulatory framework, having released governance guidelines in November 2025 ahead of the AI Impact Summit it hosted in February.

The Practical Consequence

For global AI companies, Europe's rules are becoming the operative standard by default — not because they are the strictest in principle, but because they are the ones actually being enforced, and because building one compliant product is cheaper than building two.