In call, US national security adviser Sullivan, China's top diplomat Yang talk North Korea, Taiwan

In a call, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi discussed several issues related to North Korea and Taiwan, media reports said. The leaders also talked about regional security and non-proliferation. The possibility of nuclear or missile tests to be conducted by North Korea was also discussed, said Sullivan on Wednesday.

US intelligence shows North Korea may be preparing to conduct a nuke test around President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan, Sullivan told a briefing at White House. The US president will visit these countries this week.

To ensure defence of its allies in the region, the United States seems to be ready to make short- and long-term adjustments to military posture, Sullivan said.

"I spoke with my Chinese counterpart this morning, and covered this issue of the DPRK," Sullivan said while talking about the call with Yang.

In a statement earlier, White House said that Sullivan and Yang had shared views about Russia's war against Ukraine and "specific issues in US-China relations."

"If the US side persists in playing the 'Taiwan card' and goes further down the wrong path, it will surely put the situation in serious jeopardy," Yang told Sullivan as per Xinhua.

China would also go for "firm actions" to safeguard sovereignty and security interests, Xinhua said citing Yang.

