Finally, United States takes cue from other nations, re-opens embassy in Kyiv

Taking a cue from other nations, the United States has also re-opened its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, said media reports. The embassy had closed down around three months ago. During the closure, the country had also withdrawn American diplomats from Kyiv before the Russian invasion began in February.

This comes as Canada had also opened its embassy in the Ukrainian capital recently.

US embassy operations resumed in Kyiv on Wednesday, said the State Department.

The diplomats are also returning to the capital on the permanent basis from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and neighbouring Poland, where they had been temporarily relocated due to the ongoing invasion.

"The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia's unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

To mark the anniversary of WWII victory in Europe, the staffers of the US Embassy had started to return to Kyiv on a limited basis on May 8. But the embassy had remained closed till now.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian fighters claim to blow up an armoured train with an explosive device in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. It seemed to have been carrying Russian troops, media reports said on Wednesday citing the Ukrainian territorial defence force.

