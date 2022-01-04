In a rare feat, UK’s Sikh army officer becomes first woman of colour to ski solo to South Pole

A Sikh army officer, Preet Chandi, has achieved a rare feat. The UK-born Chandi has become the first woman of colour to finish a solo expedition to the South Pole.

The 32-year-old officer has spent the past few months in skiing solo across Antarctica. On January 3, Chandi announced that she completed the 700-mile trek in 40 days.

On November 7, 2021, Chandi flew to Chile and began the expedition from Antarctica's Hercules Inlet. Along the way, the woman hauled a sled weighing 90 kilograms holding kit, fuel and food to last for around 45 days.

On her blog, Chandi said, "Feeling so many emotions right now."

Before departing for her trip, Chandi said that she hoped her adventure would inspire others to push their boundaries and defy norms.

The same was reiterated in her last line of the post on blog. "The expedition was always about so much more than me. I want to encourage people to push their boundaries and to believe in themselves, and I want you to be able to do it without being labeled a rebel," reads her update on January 3.

