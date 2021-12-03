In a first, fossils of a herd of 11 dinosaurs found in Italy

In what can be a treat for several paleontologists, fossils of a herd of 11 dinosaurs have been found for the first time in Italy.

This treasure trove also includes the biggest and most complete skeleton of a dinosaur ever found in the nation.

Since the 1990s, isolated dinosaur remains have been discovered in Italy. Now, the palaeontologists have identified a complete group at Villaggio del Pescatore. It is a former limestone quarry, which is near north-eastern port city of Trieste.

The fossils are of the species Tethyshadros insularis. It lived around 80 million years ago and reached up to five metres in length.

Federico Fanti, professor, University of Bologna and leader of a research team, said, “Italy is not known for dinosaurs and, although we had a few lucky strikes in the past, now, we have a whole herd at one dinosaur site.”

The research findings of Fanti's team were published in the ‘Scientific Reports’ journal.

In 1996, Villaggio del Pescatore became known for dinosaurs when palaeontologists discovered a dinosaur skeleton, which was named Antonio. It was initially believed to be of a “dwarf species”. Now, Antonio seems to be a young dinosaur, who was part of the herd that died together.

