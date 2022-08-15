In a first, dog contracts Monkeypox from owners

According to reports, a dog owned by a gay French couple who shared a bed with them has developed monkeypox. This is the first known instance of a human-to-pet virus.

The virus is thought to have been acquired by the two Parisian men, aged 44 and 27, through sexual contact with other males when they were in a non-monogamous relationship.

The couple said that after that they discovered pustules on the stomach of their Italian greyhound.

The animal's PCR test later revealed that it did indeed have the virus.

The dog shared a bed with the two males, according to the medical journal The Lancet's report, and may have licked one or both of them before licking itself.

Also read | Delhi reports fifth case of Monkeypox; 22-year-old woman tests positive

Since receiving confirmation of their illnesses in June, both men have experienced severe ulcers and rashes.

Twelve days later, the dog started displaying symptoms of an illness.

The site stated that "the males claimed co-sleeping with their dog." Since the commencement of their own symptoms, they had taken care to keep their dog away from other animals or people.

To lessen the potential of transmission, officials have advised at-risk or afflicted individuals to quarantine away from their pets.

The recent outbreak of monkeypox has been dubbed a rising, international emergency by the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from agencies)