Delhi reports fifth case of Monkeypox; 22-year-old woman tests positive

Delhi on Saturday recorded its fifth case of Monkeypox after an African woman, with travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for the virus.

The 22-year-old female patient has been admitted in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Monkeypox has already been detected in five cases in the nation's capital, according to Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP Hospital.

A 22-year-old woman's sample tested positive on Friday, according to Dr. Kumar, and she is presently under observation.

"One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkeypox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," the LNJP doctor told ANI.

The patient has not travelled recently, according to the doctor, but did travel one month ago.

On July 24 of this year, the day after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Delhi reported its first case of the disease.

To stop the spread of the virus in India, the central government has issued a number of regulations, including those at the borders.

International travellers have been warned to stay away from sick people, dead or alive wild animals, and other individuals.

On July 14, the Kollam district of Kerala announced the country's first case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox has been documented in India ten times so far, with the most recent incidence occurring in the nation's capital.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, or a virus that spreads from animals to humans, according to the World Health Organization. It has symptoms resembling those of smallpox but is clinically less severe.

(With inputs from agencies)