In a first, Brazilian constitution gets translated into Indigenous language

The Brazilian constitution made history as it received its first-ever official translation into an Indigenous language, marking a significant moment for the country and its native populations.

The ceremony, held in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, a town deep in the Amazon, was attended by esteemed Brazilian authorities and Indigenous leaders, reported the Guardian.

An important milestone in constitutional history

Chief Justice Rosa Weber of the supreme court, the guardian of the constitution, expressed the significance of the event, calling it a milestone in the constitutional history of Brazil.

The 1988 constitution, drafted during the transition from a two-decades-long military dictatorship, recognised and protected the culture and way of life of Indigenous Brazilians, owing to the active involvement of the Indigenous movement.

However, despite these protections, Indigenous Brazilians had never been able to access their constitutional rights in their own language.

This historic translation into Nheengatu, also known as the Amazonian general language, bridges that gap, being the only living modern version of Tupi and serving as a lingua franca among different Amazonian groups.

The translation efforts and their impact

The translation project was coordinated by Brazil's national justice council and carried out by a team of 15 bilingual Indigenous people from the Alto Río Negro and Médio Tapajós regions.

Inory Kamari, one of the translators, who spoke the Guardian, touched upon the importance of promoting Indigenous languages, stating that, as people, they have the right to respect and recognition.

With over 305 ethnic groups speaking 274 Indigenous languages, the publication of the translated constitution is seen as a crucial step toward preserving Brazil's rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

It also helps raise awareness about Indigenous rights and ensures fairer treatment within the state's legal framework.

Advocating for implementation

While the Indigenous translation of the constitution is a major achievement, advocates emphasise that its true impact will depend on the application of the principles laid out within it.

Despite constitutional protections, Indigenous rights in Brazil have been under constant threat, particularly during the tenure of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The current administration, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, faces the challenge of reversing this situation, but opposition from a conservative congress makes the task difficult.

Indigenous leaders and advocates express hope that this translation marks the beginning of further progress in recognising and respecting all Indigenous languages in Brazil.