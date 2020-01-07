In a bid to boost tourism, UAE launches multiple-entry visas for all

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday upped the ante on its efforts to boost tourism in the country by introducing a multiple-entry visa scheme for all nationalities. The visa will be valid for five years.

"#UAE Cabinet chaired by @HHShkMohd, approves new amendment for tourist visas in #UAE," the government of Dubai Media Office tweeted, referring to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

According to Sheikh Maktoum's Twitter handle, the UAE currently attracts 21 million tourists a year.

"The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities," the Dubai Media Office wrote.

Before this provision was introduced, travellers from Africa, a few South American countries, many Arab states, and non-European Union European countries needed visas.

The deliberation and decision-making on the process happened during the cabinet's first meeting of the year which was chaired by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

No details regarding the visa application fee have been released yet.

