In a bid to affirm dignity of LGBTQ, over 370 religious leaders demand end to conversion therapy

Over 370 religious and spiritual leaders from across the world have come together to demand a global ban on controversial conversion therapy.

"We recognise that certain religious teachings have, throughout the ages, been misused to cause deep pain and offence to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex," said the Global Interfaith Commission in a statement.

"This must change."

The pledge that was based on LGBT+ Lives initiative was signed by religious and spiritual leaders from over 35 countries "to affirm the sanctity of life and dignity of all".

It also asked countries to end criminalisation of people on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity and violence against the LGBTQ people.

Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu; Rabbi Mel Gottlieb, the head of the Academy for Jewish Religion, California; the Rev. John Dorhauer, the general minister and head of the United Church of Christ, were some of the prominent signatories of the declaration, as reported by The New York Times.

Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that is done to alter an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, and sometimes include methods like institutionalisation, castration and electroshock therapy.

It has already been condemned by the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association.