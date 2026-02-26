Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Imran Khan has come under criticism from none other than the sisters of Khan itself. The sisters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday strongly criticised the party's leadership keeping silent and 'not taking action' regarding Khan's ongoing legal cases.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noureen Khanum, questioned senior party figures, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Latif Khosa, and Barrister Ali Zafar, for not taking legal proceedings seriously and following it up actively.

"Where are Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Latif Khosa and Barrister Ali Zafar? Why are they not pursuing cases?" Aleema asked, according to Geo News.

The sisters had arrived at the IHC to seek updates on the multiple cases filed against Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also reached the court and attempted to meet Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, reported ANI citing Geo news.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in custody since his arrest in August 2023 for multiple cases lodged against him that includes corruption charges. He has, however, denied any wrongdoings and says all the allegations against him are a political vendetta.

Imran Khan receiving medical treatment

Imran Khan's health has also emerged as a matter of concern amid ongoing tensions between the government and the opposition, Geo News reported.

According to a report submitted to the Pakistani Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court's amicus curiae, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Monday for ongoing treatment of his diagnosed eye condition.

He received a second dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, the hospital confirmed.

With inputs from agencies