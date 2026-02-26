/China intimidates Taiwan with 30 sorties, several PLA aircraft cross median line

China again tried to intimidate Taiwan with numerous sorties around its territory up until 6 a.m. (local time) today. According to Ministry of Defence of Taiwan 30 sorties were detected of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels. Out of the total sorties detected 22 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

After the incident, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry took to X to write, "30 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 out of 30 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier incident of air breach by PLA

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This comes just after the Taiwanese defence detected 28 sorties on Wednesday, out of which 22 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. The sorties constituted aircraft like J-10, J-16 and KJ-500.

The breach invited sharp criticism from Japan that has objected to China considering Taiwan as its own territory.