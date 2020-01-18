Impeachment dream team: Meet US President Trump's star-studded legal team

As the Donald Trump impeachment saga continues, all eyes are now fixated on the United States Senate as the trial is set to begin next week.

Meanwhile, the White House has now revealed Trump's all-star legal team for the Senate, which includes big names.

Trump’s defence team will include Alan Dershowitz, who is known for defending convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His team will also include Kenneth Starr, who paved the way for former United States President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

As the trial inches near, here's a look at this star-studded legal team who will now defend President Trump.

Alan Dershowitz, the famed constitutional expert is not unfamiliar with controversies.



Image: In this file photo taken on December 11, 2019, Professor Alan Dershowitz listens to US President Donald Trump speak during a Hanukkah Reception in the East Room of the White House | AFP



He first gained fame as a member of OJ Simpson's defence team in the star's criminal trial in the mid-1990s. He has since defended many notable clients including the boxer Mike Tyson.

But his most famous case was that of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein where he defended him during the 2008 trial.

Another figure who was part of Epstein's legal team in 2008 is also on the panel.



Kenneth Star, a former independent counsel, became a household name in the late 1990s.

Starr overlooked the investigation that finally led to Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

Trump's ''dream team'' will be led by the White House counsel Pat Cipollone.



Image: Lawyer Pat Cipollone, White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino listen during an event to celebrate the one year anniversary of the "Be Best" initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House May 7, 2019, in Washington, DC | AFP



Jay Sekulow, a longtime personal lawyer to Trump will lead the president’s impeachment defence team along with Pat.

Trump adviser Pam Bondi and former independent counsel Robert Ray will also be on this team.

One person who was not added to this team that will defend Trump is his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who played a key role in the Ukraine investigation.

Trump was impeached last month in the US House of Representatives on charges of ''abuse of power'' and the ''obstruction of Congress''.

But as the trial now moves to the Senate, the fear remains that the controversies attached to both Starr and Dershowitz could now loom over the impeachment trial.

