'I'm not going to...': Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not take Covid-19 vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has stoked up another controversy as he said on Thursday that he will not take coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm telling you, I'm not going to take it. It's my right," said Bolsonaro in statements that were broadcast live on several social media platforms.

In October, the Brazilian president jokingly said that the vaccination would only be required by his dog.

Bolsonaro has been severely criticised for downplaying the pandemic that has caused the country to see the second-highest Covid-19 deaths in the world.

He himself has also contracted the infection months ago.

He also expressed scepticism of wearing masks to curb the infection, suggesting that there was little conclusive evidence to substantiate the claim.

Continually, Bolsonaro has told Brazilians that they would not be required to get vaccinated once the drug against Covid-19 would be available.

When the pandemic began to unravel, Bolsonaro called it a "little flu" and spoke against social distancing.

Bolsonaro has advocated for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 constantly despite WHO clearly saying that it has no clinical benefit.

"Isn't it cheaper and easier to invest in a cure than a vaccine?" Bolsonaro had said.

"Look at me: I took hydroxychloroquine.... And it worked."