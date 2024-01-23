'I'm member of Taliban': UK Student on trial in Spain for joking on message

In a peculiar trial in Madrid, Aditya Verma, a British university student, is facing accusations of public disorder after sending a controversial Snapchat message joking about blowing up a flight en route to Menorca with friends in July 2022.

The message, shared before Verma departed from Gatwick airport in UK, read: "On my way to blow up the plane (I'm a member of the Taliban)."

The incident escalated when UK security services alerted Spanish authorities while the easyJet plane was still airborne. Amidst the legal proceedings, Verma defended himself in a Madrid court, asserting that his intention "was never to cause public distress or cause public harm."

He revealed that the message was shared in a private group setting among friends, emphasising its humorous nature. "Since school, it's been a joke because of my features... It was just to make people laugh," he said.

The situation took a serious turn as two Spanish Air Force jets were scrambled in response to Verma's message, resulting in substantial expenses.

Verma, now a student of economics at Bath University, could face a hefty fine of up to €22,500 (£19,300) if found guilty, with the Spanish defence ministry demanding €95,000 in expenses.

While police experts combed through Verma's phone and found research on geopolitical conflicts, no evidence linking him to jihadist radicalism was discovered.

Despite not facing terrorism charges or potential imprisonment, the verdict, expected in the coming days, will determine the financial repercussions for the British student. During the trial, Verma stated that he believed the fighter jets were part of a military exercise related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

