Iran executes man convicted for killing policeman in 2022 protests

Iran on Tuesday (Jan 23) executed a man who was convicted for killing a policeman as well as injuring others in the protests which rocked the entire nation in 2022, said the judiciary.

"The death sentence of Mohammad Ghobadlou ... was carried out this morning after 487 days of legal proceedings," said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

Mizan said that Ghobadlou was found guilty of murdering a policeman and injuring five others. The policeman was killed during the nationwide protests which were sparked after 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini died in custody in September 2022.

Amini was earlier arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people lost their lives in the protests, which included dozens of security personnel, and thousands of others were arrested over what officials called foreign-instigated "riots".

Eight executions conducted so far

Ghobadlou was earlier pronounced death sentence in November 2022 after he was convicted of "corruption on Earth for attacking police in Tehran with a car, resulting in the death of one officer and injuries to five others," as reported by Mizan website at the time.

The Supreme Court in February 2023 granted him a stay of execution and his case was later referred to a new jurisdiction to deal with issues which were related to the man's mental health, as per a report published by Iran's Mehr news agency in July.

Watch: Iran-Pakistan tensions: Pakistan & Iran agree to 'de-escalate' after trading air strikes Mizan on Tuesday (Jan 23) said that the Supreme Court had permitted a death sentence for Ghobadlou which was carried out, in accordance with the qesas (Iran's Islamic law of retribution).

The execution of Ghobadlou brings the total number of people executed after getting convicted of murder or other violence committed against security force personnel amid the protests to eight.

Iran is known to execute more people every year than any other country except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International. Generally, the executions are carried out by hanging in Iran.