Pak, Iran envoys to return to their posts easing tensions for diplomatic talks

Escalation and de-escalation: Background of recent tensions

The recent diplomatic tensions arose when Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and suspended high-level visits following the tragic killing of Pakistani children due to Iran's violation of Pakistani airspace.

However, both countries are now signalling a commitment to restoring relations to their previous amicable state.

Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasised the mutual interest of both nations in taking steps to restore relations, acknowledging the importance of positive measures from Iran.

Kakar expressed Pakistan's readiness to reciprocate such measures, indicating a desire for cooperation and reconciliation.

Underneath the surface of "friendly and brotherly" relations lie concerns about the use of each other's soil by certain terrorist groups.

Both countries have pointed fingers regarding terrorist outfits finding refuge across the border. To prevent such incidents in the future, Pakistan and Iran are considering a new mechanism, with proposals including strengthening existing mechanisms and deepening intelligence cooperation.

The National Security Committee in Pakistan's meeting referred to the recent events as "minor irritants," indicating a desire to de-escalate tensions. Iran, in response to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes, stressed on its commitment to friendly ties and cooperation.