'I'm closing door on that': Former US Vice President Mike Pence refuses to testify before Jan 06 committee 

In his latest interview with CBS News, former US Vice President Mike Pence refused to testify before January 6 House committee probing the US Capitol accusing it to be "partisan."

The vice president said that Congress has no right to his testimony. Pence said, "terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."

When asked about whether will he participate voluntarily in the hearing, he said, "I'm closing door on that."

Pence during his book release 'So help me God' on Tuesday shared all about the events that took place including his staff who all gave testimony. His book contains the whole story of what exactly happened on January 06 at the Capitol. He said, "I shared my heart and I shared my story in this book."

The early hearings have highlighted Pence's refusal in the involvement of Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the US presidential election of 2020 against now President Joe Biden. It was claimed that Pence, however, did not cooperate voluntarily for the testimony of the January 06 probe.

It was claimed that during the January 06 instance, Pence had to go hiding after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's win.

As reported by CBS News, Pence in August this year said that he'll consider testifying if he is asked to. The committee's vice chairwoman claimed that the panel had a discussion with Pence's team to call him or the hearing.

Earlier in July, the investigating committee claimed that former US president Donald Trump pressurised Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election defeat despite he had no authority to do so.

