Illinois crash: 'Multiple fatalities' as overturned semitruck leaks ammonia, triggering evacuation

In a devastating incident, an semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned after a multi-vehicle crash in Illinois, US which resulted in "multiple fatalities," media reports said citing the Illinois State Police on Saturday (Sep 30). The harrowing accident, involving several vehicles, occurred approximately half a mile east of Teutopolis, Illinois, along US Highway 40 on Friday (Sept 29) at around 9:25 pm local time. Police, in a statement reviewed by CBS News, revealed that the collision caused the semitruck to leak ammonia. This reportedly necessitated the partial evacuation of local residents.

Anhydrous ammonia is a toxic substance that, when inhaled at high concentrations, can be fatal. It also has the potential to cause burns to the skin and eyes and inflict severe respiratory injuries.

During a Saturday (Sept 30) morning news conference, an Illinois State Police official spoke of the severity of the accident and described the situation as "fluid".

Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns, speaking during the news conference, reported the presence of a significant ammonia plume resulting from the leak.

Due to the highly hazardous air conditions in the northeastern area of Teutopolis as per authorities, they ordered an evacuation within a roughly one-mile radius surrounding the crash site.

Fatalities

The police statement pointed out that there were "multiple fatalities" tied to the crash. However, specific numbers were not immediately disclosed. Officials refrained from providing details regarding the causes of the fatalities.

Teutopolis fire chief Tim McMahon did confirm that five individuals were airlifted, and one person was transported by ground to local hospitals. The conditions of these individuals and the reasons for their transport remained unclear.

Adverse air conditions resulting from the ammonia leak forced emergency responders to delay accessing the crash site as they worked to mitigate the hazardous conditions. Sheriff Kuhns noted that the crash site spanned a sizable area.

Ongoing cleanup and road closure

The affected stretch of highway between Teutopolis and Montrose was closed to traffic. Teams were actively engaged in efforts to contain the ammonia leak, and cleanup operations were in progress as of 9:15 a.m. local time on Saturday (Sept 30). During the news conference, officials described ammonia as "terrible."