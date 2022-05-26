Illegal lockdown parties: UK PM Boris Johnson takes responsibility, but refuses to step down

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done it again. Over the new revelations of several illegal lockdown parties, the leader has taken responsibility but refused to resign. Johnson has said that he was humbled after an official report on Wednesday gave intrinsic details of a series of such parties at the Downing Street office of the PM. In parliament, Johnson said, "I am humbled and I have learned a lesson." He also said that he would not quit. The senior official Sue Gray’s report has not specifically blamed Johnson but he can be seen in photographs at several gatherings.

"Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen. The senior leadership ... must bear responsibility for this culture," Gray said.

Also Read: Johnson's partygate pictures: Alcohol, food and music during lockdown

The report has been commissioned by Johnson. The British leader said he was appalled by some behaviour uncovered by the report. He also said that attending leaving events for thanking colleagues is a part of his job. At a news conference, the PM said, "Some people will think it was wrong even to do that, I have to say I respectfully disagree."

Meanwhile, Johnson is going to pay tribute to 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. It will be done four days before the celebrations, which will honour the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. He will describe her as the nation's rock, as per the extracts released by his office.

Watch: Boris Johnson grilled in Parliament after 48-page Sue Gray report with images published

"Today we pay tribute to a head of state whose length of service and dedication to duty to are simply without parallel. The only monarch most of us in this country have ever known and the rock to which our nation and our people have been anchored throughout all that the past 70 years have thrown at us," Johnson will say.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)