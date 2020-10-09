If Biden wins election, Harris will takeover in a month: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday if Joe Biden won the presidential election, Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will takeover his chair in a month's time.

In an interview to Fox News on Thursday, Trump also said Harris's performance in the vice-presidential debate was "terrible" and described her as a "communist".

Also read | Nearly 58 million watch US vice-presidential debate, big jump from 2016

"I thought that wasn't even a contest last night. She was terrible. I don't think you could get worse. And totally unlikable. She's a Communist. She's left of Bernie (Sanders). She's rated left of Bernie by everybody. She's a Communist," Trump said.

Also read | After refusing to participate in 'virtual' debate, Trump team pushes for schedule changes; Biden refuses

"We're going to have a Communist. Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe's not lasting two months as president. That's my opinion. He's not going to be lasting two months."

The US president also said intends to open up the borders to let "rapists", "murderers" and "killers" enter into the US.

Trump, later in a tweet also said if a Republican lied the way Biden and Harris are, "Lame stream media would be calling them out at a level never recorded before."

"For one year they called for no fracking and big tax increases. Now they each say opposite. Fake news is working overtime!" Trump's tweet said.