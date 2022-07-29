Identity theft is a crime. A US couple arrested for forging identities for decades

In what comes as a bizarre yet intriguing case, a couple in the United States has been arrested for identity theft and conspiring against the government. Reportedly, Walter Glenn Primrose, a defence contractor and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison lived under false identities for decades, stolen from dead babies.

The prosecutors investigating the case remarked that the couple was born in 1955 in Texas and attended high school together. Moreover, they went to the same university and later got married in 1980.

However, for reasons still unknown, the couple, in 1987, assumed the identities of Bobby Fort and Julie Montague, two babies who had died years ago and were buried in the cemeteries nearby.

Prosecutors revealed in their indictment that Glenn Primrose has been issued a total of five US passports under the identity of Bobby Fort while his wife, Gwynn Morrison had three US passports in her name under the alias of Julie Montague, the dead baby.

What makes the arrest rather interesting is that a photograph has been recovered from the couple's home where they can be seen dressed in KGB uniforms, the former spy agency of the Soviet Union.

Meanwhile, some sources have informed the prosecutors that Morisson had lived in Romania when it was a Soviet bloc country for a brief time.

Moreover, Walter has previously worked as an avionics electrical technician in the Coast Guard. Thus, the prosecutors are of the view that the couple cannot be granted bail as they might flee the country using their 'espionage' abilities.

According to the FBI, the couple lived in a Honolulu suburb of Hawaii. They lived in a two-bedroom bungalow while renting a neighbouring house to a military personnel.

The neighbours remarked that the couple mostly kept to themselves and were friendly. However, they both were 'kind of a little nerdy'. Meanwhile, Megan Kau, the attorney for the couple continues to maintain that her clients are not spies.

