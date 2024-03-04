Iceland: 'Imminent' volcanic eruption forces authorities to evacuate Blue Lagoon

Hundreds were evacuated from Iceland's world-famous Blue Lagoon because of a nearby seismic activity that suggests an "imminent" volcanic eruption is possible, the country's public broadcaster RÚV reported on Saturday.

The report further added that the nearby town of Grindavík is also being evacuated.

Iceland's national broadcaster said that lava has begun flowing after "intense seismic activity" in the area around the lagoon.

The lagoon is a popular geothermal spa that is known for its milky blue and comforting warm waters.

The spa has had a number of closures in recent months as a wave of seismic activity continues to hit the country.

As reported by CNN, a volcanologist Thorvaldur Thordarson told RÚV that the depth of the magma, around four kilometers suggests that an eruption could take place within hours.

According to the state broadcaster, police reported that the process of evacuation was "going well" and that there had been only a few people in town in recent days.

Blue Lagoon said on Saturday in its statement on its website that it had initiated an evacuation of its premises due to "increased seismic activity in a known area, a few kilometers away".

It further added that the operations would be closed at least until the end of Sunday, when the situation would be reassessed.

The statement added, "We will continue to closely follow the guidelines and recommendations of the authorities, working collaboratively with them to monitor the progression of events."

"As a result all our operations will remain closed for the remaining of today, Saturday, March 2, and tomorrow, Sunday, March 3, at which time the situation will be reassessed," it added.