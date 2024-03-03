New York City cop sues NYPD over a decade-old nude photo shared among colleagues

Alisa Bajraktarevic, a police officer in the United States has sued the New York City Police Department (NYPD) after her nude pictures were shared among her colleagues.

The 34-year-old had shared the pictures with her former lieutenant boyfriend 12 years ago.

Last year in May, Bajraktarevic remained in the headlines after she tried to protect her alleged drug dealer boyfriend from an arrest.

The narcotics detectives said they were on the brink of busting a drug dealer during a car stop when she stepped out and caused a scene.

She had identified herself as a police officer impeding the arrest of the suspect. She faced an internal investigation.

Now, she is suing the department claiming her career has been jeopardised after her topless image was repeatedly shared among colleagues, the New York Post reported citing a lawsuit.

In her Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit, she said that she joined the department in 2012 and sent the snap to Lt Mark Rivera, whom she dated for a few months that year.

Rivera allegedly shared the photo in a group text with other cops, which quickly circulated, but she claims union representatives advised her not to file a complaint.

"You are not the first or last woman this has happened to or would happen to," one allegedly told her as quoted by the tabloid.

The photo reappeared in April, during the drug bust incident when she was out with her then-boyfriend, Kelvin Hernandez in the Bronx.

She was suspended for 30 days without pay but claimed in the litigation that Hernandez was not a drug dealer. She was ordered to stop associating with him after an Internal Affairs probe.

"It's pretty repulsive. For 12 years they decided to keep this on their phone? It spread like wildfire," Bajraktarevic told The Post.