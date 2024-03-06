ICC issues arrest warrants for top Russian commanders over suspected war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for top Russian commanders Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov, on Tuesday (Mar 5) over alleged war crimes that they committed in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Kobylash, an army lieutenant general and Sokolov, a navy admiral, were named as the ICC issued a second round of arrest warrants against Russian officials related to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hague-based ICC, in a statement, said that they have reasonable grounds to believe that the two were responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the forces under their command against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023”.

It added, “During this timeframe, there was an alleged campaign of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations, which were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine.”

The court also noted that these attacks caused civilian harm and damage which was clearly excessive.

However, since Russia does not recognise the ICC it is highly likely that the Russian commanders will ever be deported to face the charges.

In 2022, the ICC also issued an arrest for President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

The two Russian commanders, according to ICC, “are each allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects,” “war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects,” and “crime against humanity of inhumane acts”.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Kobylash, 58, was the commander of the so-called long-range aviation of the Russian air force and Sokolov, 61, was an admiral in the Russian navy who commanded the Black Sea Fleet, according to the ICC.

Ukraine, rights group welcome arrest warrants

“Every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a post on X welcoming the arrest warrants.

He added, “Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable.”

The exact details, specific incidents, and possible victims have been kept a secret amid the ongoing investigation, said the ICC.

“By issuing arrest warrants for Kobylash and Sokolov, the ICC has demonstrated that it will pursue cases to the top of the chain of command,” said Erica Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director for research, advocacy, and policy, in a statement.

She also called on member states to ensure that the Russian commanders are arrested if they choose to leave Russia.

“In addition to ICC fugitives, President Putin and Ms Lvova-Belova, the international community must ensure that Mr Kobylash or Mr Sokolov are immediately arrested and surrendered to the ICC if they leave Russia,” Rosas added.