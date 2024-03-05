India asks nationals to relocate to safe areas in Israel after Kerala-based man dies in missile attack

The Indian embassy in Israel on Tuesday (Mar 5) issued an advisory to its nationals in Israeli border areas to move to safer parts after a Kerala-based man lost his life in a missile attack from Lebanon. Two other Indian men were reportedly injured.

In an advisory posted on various social media platforms, the embassy said, "In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel."

"The embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory added.

Local authorities revealed that an anti-tank missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a Moshav at around 11:00 am (local time) on Monday in the Galilee region in the north of Israel.

Initial reports didn't reveal the identity but later it was confirmed that the missile killed 30-year-old Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala.

Bush Joseph George (31) from Vazhathope; and Paul Melvin (28) from Vagamon in Kerala were injured and rushed taken to hospitals for treatment.

It is believed, that the attack was carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon. The Israeli military and Lebanese organisations have exchanged fire almost on an everyday basis ever since the Israel-Hamas war started after the October 7 attack, when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel.

Gaza ceasefire talks

A Hamas official said on on Tuesday that the negotiators from the militant group will remain in Cairo for another day at the request of mediators keeping ceasefire talks going after two days with no breakthrough.

The Cairo talks have been billed as a final hurdle to reach the first extended ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel ahead of Ramadan, which is due to begin at the start of next week.

A Hamas official told the news agency Reuters, "The delegation will remain in Cairo on Tuesday for more talks, they are expected to wrap up this round later today." Egypt's Qahera television also reported the talks had been extended for a third day, but said they were "facing difficulties".

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.