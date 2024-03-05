Gaza war: Hamas, mediators push for truce in Cairo talks in absence of Israel

Representatives from Palestinian militant group Hamas and international mediators are set to convene today (Mar 5) in Cairo as pressure mounts to reach a ceasefire deal to halt the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Officials from Hamas and the United States are scheduled to meet with Qatari and Egyptian mediators for the third consecutive day to discuss a potential six-week ceasefire, the exchange of remaining hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and the delivery of aid to Gaza.

Despite the unofficial deadline of Mar 10, when the holy month of Ramadan starts, Israel has boycotted the talks over Hamas’ failure to provide it with the list of hostages still alive.

Israel believes 130 of the 250 captives held by Hamas are still in Gaza, while 31 have been confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, senior Hamas leaders argue that the exchange of the demanded information regarding the hostages was “not included in any documents or proposals circulated during the negotiation process.”

Egypt in contact with Israeli officials

Earlier on Monday (Mar 4), officials from Egypt and Hamas insisted on continuing the peace talks despite Israel pulling out.

"Talks in Cairo continue for the second day, regardless of whether the occupation's delegation is present in Egypt," a Hamas official told Reuters. Egypt claims its officials are constantly in touch with Israelis, thus allowing negotiations to move forward.

Meanwhile, in the US, President Biden said a temporary ceasefire was essential to a hostage deal and urged Hamas to accept the terms currently on offer.

Strain between the White House and the Israeli govt

Speculations about potential strain between the Biden White House and the Israeli government led by PM Benjamin Netanyahu are making rounds as VP Kamala Harris on Monday hosted Benny Gantz, a longtime Netanyahu political rival.

After Harris' meeting with Gantz, the administration said in a statement that Harris had discussed the "urgency" of achieving a hostage deal and "expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza."

Netanyahu administration has criticised Gantz’s visit to the US, saying it was in violation of government protocols.