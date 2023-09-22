I2U2 announces joint space venture that'll work for 'greater good of humanity'

The I2U2 grouping has announced a new joint space venture on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Details of the space venture

As per a statement put out by the I2U2 group, "primarily using the space-based observation data and capabilities of the four I2U2 partner countries," this venture "aims to create a unique space-based tool for policymakers, institutions, and entrepreneurs, enabling their work on environmental and climate change challenges and furthering our cooperation in the applications of space data for the greater good of humanity."

No other details were revealed by the group at the time of this report.

What is the I2U2 grouping?

The grouping consists of four nations: India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

It was initially formed in October 2021, during a ministerial call that was hosted by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The grouping, as per the US Department, the group held its first virtual meeting in July of last year.

I2U2 grouping "aims to promote high-quality sustainable investment among partner countries by combining our respective innovative, technological, and productive capacities, skilled workforces, and entrepreneurial dynamism, and advancing the strategic convergence of our nations."

"We will harness the entrepreneurial spirit to tackle common challenges, with a particular focus on joint investments and new initiatives in six areas: water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security," states the grouping.

(With inputs from agencies)

