I wouldn't have wasted my time talking to Trump at UN summit: Greta Thunberg

Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday said that talking to US President Donald Trump during the United Nations summit on global warming would have been a waste of time as he would not have paid any attention.

During an interview with British media, Thunberg was asked what she would have said to Trump during the U.N. summit; to which she responded saying, "Honestly, I don't think I would have said anything because obviously, he's not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?"

"So I probably wouldn't have said anything, I wouldn't have wasted my time," she added.

Talking about the jibes Trump often takes on Thunberg on social media, she said that they are "funny" because they "don't mean anything". While she also added that they (Trump and Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro) are "terrified of young people bringing change".

"Those attacks are just funny because they obviously don't mean anything," she said.

"I guess of course it means something - they are terrified of young people bringing change which they don't want - but that is just proof that we are actually doing something and that they see us as some kind of threat."

Greta Thunberg came to world attention when she began a grassroots campaign aged 15 by skipping school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament.

The protests have inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change.

Earlier this month Trump mocked Thunberg as he said, "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem" and advised her to go to a "good old-fashioned movie".

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Soon after Trump's tweet, Thunberg responded by changing her bio to "A teenager working on her anger management problem."

"Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend," her bio also read.

Meanwhile, Brazillian President had called Thunberg "brat" after she condemned violence against indigenous people who were killed in the Amazon.