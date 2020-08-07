I think we’re going to have outbreaks after this outbreak: Fauci on COVID-19 in US

As the death toll in the United States due to coronavirus crossed over 160,000, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he thinks there would be "outbreaks after this outbreak" in the US.

Fauci speaking to a US publication said that the country can function without another lockdown but pointed towards a stepwise opening of the US economy. However, Fauci asserted that "weak link" can potentially make the whole system "unsuccessful".

The US infections disease expert asserted that he was "realistic about the foibles of our society and of our human nature".

"I think we’re going to have outbreaks after this outbreak," Fauci said.

Fauci had earlier claimed that there is likely to be "tens of millions of doses in the early part of next year" and "likely billion doses by the end of 2021."

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine that's effective enough to get approved because the early studies in the phase one study showed that it induced the kind of neutralizing antibodies that were at least comparable," Fauci had said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US could get a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election.

"We're going to have vaccines very soon, we're gonna have therapeutics very soon," Trump had told a US radio channel.

The United States has been the hardest hit due to the virus with 4.8 million infection cases and rising death toll with the virus spreading in California, Los Angeles and Florida which have become new hotspots for COVID-19.



