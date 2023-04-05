'I sort of get away with things like that': When Trump claimed he was too powerful to be caught

Donald Trump now holds the distinction of being the only former US President to face criminal charges over alleged hush money payments worth $130,000 to adult films actress Stormy Daniels. The Statement of Facts released by a New York court say that Trump 'repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential elections'.

Trump is accused of paying Daniels through a shell company in lieu of her staying mum about their affair, which by official accounts, was at its prime in 2006.

The aforementioned revelations became public after Trump appeared at a New York courtroom days after he was indicted in the hush money payments row.

Trump is now facing the due proceedings of law in the United States which his supporters deem as a 'democrat smear campaign'. Even now Trump is seen as a Republican front-runner for 2024 US presidential elections. But at his zenith, Trump's faith in being unreachable by the court of law was even more unshakable.

During the reality TV series The Apprentice which Trump hosted, in one particular exchange with American pop personality Howard Stern, the former US president reportedly engaged in "the kind of proudly sexist banter that Trump used as a bonding ritual with other men."

ALSO WATCH | Donald Trump walks into New York courthouse to be arrested

According to journalist Maggie Haberman's book 'Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America', to Stern, Trump talked about how much he loved sex, the number of partners he had at a single time, the way he liked to wander backstage at his beauty pageants while the contestants were getting dressed.

"You see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that," Trump is quoted to have said of his behaviour at the pageants, in the ninth chapter of Haberman's book, titled 'Asphalt Survivor'.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE