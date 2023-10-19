‘I may go,’ Former US President Trump mulls visiting Israel amid war against Hamas

Former US President Donald Trump said Thursday (Oct 19) that he ‘may’ visit Israel to show support amidst its ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza strip.

His comments came hot on the heels of a trip by President Joe Biden to West Asia, during which the US leader showered unequivocal support on the Jewish nation.

"I may, I may go, I may go, my daughters did (visited). But I believe in letting them do what they have to do. They have to straighten it out. What's happening in Israel is all of those people dead would have never happened, ever, not even a chance. Even the Democrats admit that if I were President. Thank you very much," Trump said while responding to a reporter.

Trump’s unequivocal support to Israel

After Hamas’ initial assault on Israel on Oct 7, Trump openly announced he stood with Israel on his platform ‘Truth Social.’

Watch: Donald Trump: This is a witch-hunt by a radical lunatic × In another post he wrote, “There was no better friend or ally of Israel than President Donald J. Trump”. He also praised Israeli soldiers for fighting Hamas.

Trump’s criticism of Netanyahu

While Trump has strongly backed Israel against Hamas from day one, he has pulled no punches against PM Netanyahu for allegedly backtracking from assisting the US in killing Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in 2020, who was eventually killed in a targeted assassination.

Trump claimed he received a call shortly beforehand to let him know that Israel would not take part in the drone strike but the US proceeded anyway. “But I’ll never forget,” Trump said, adding, “I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing.”

Donald Trump also pointed fingers at Israeli intelligence, criticising it for failing to stop Hamas from executing such a large-scale and devastating attack. “They’ve got to straighten it out,” Trump said.

World leaders rally behind Israel

Israel has already seen high-profile visits by world leaders since Hamas imposed a war on the Jewish nation, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.