'I hope you...': Israeli PM Netanyahu urges Musk to fight anti-Semitism

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called upon X (formerly known as Twitter) boss Elon Musk to 'roll back' anti-Semitism on the platform, during an in-person conversation.

The pair met for a brief exchange at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, before the Israeli leader travels to New York to meet with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

“I know your commitment to free speech. But I also know your opposition to anti-Semitism. You’ve spoken about it, tweeted about it," Netanyahu told Musk.

"And all I can say is, I hope you find, within the confines of the First Amendment, the ability to stop not only antisemitism, or roll it back as best you can, but any collective hatred of people….I know you’re committed to that and I hope you succeed. And it’s not an easy task, but I encourage you and urge you to find a balance," added Netanyahu.

In a reply, Musk said while his platform couldn't stop all hate speech, he was "generally against attacking any group, no matter who it is".

“Obviously, I’m against anti-Semitism. I’m anti- really anything that is, you know, that promotes hate and conflict. And I’m in favour of that which helps society and takes us to a better future for humanity collectively.”

However, when Musk shifted to the importance of allowing free speech, the Israeli PM, in a rather gentle way, pushed back.

“It doesn’t stop you from coming out, as you have, as I do in every possible form, and condemn antisemitism,” Netanyahu said. “The condemnation is quite separate from the question of access.”

Musk and ADL's spat on X

The exchange between the duo came in the backdrop of Musk going after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for trying to destroy X by alleging that the billionaire and his platform aided in the spread of anti-Semitism. Musk, earlier this month, in a series of posts, slammed ADL and threatened a lawsuit against the nonprofit.

Musk attributed a 'significant decline' in X's advertising revenue to the allegations made by ADL. According to Musk, the platform's advertising revenue has plummeted by 60 per cent in the US after ADL influenced the advertisers into giving the platform a skip.

(With inputs from agencies)