Musk points finger at anti-defamation league for X's ad sales slump, threatens legal showdown

On a seemingly ordinary Monday (September 4) afternoon, tech mogul Elon Musk, known for his controversial Twitter presence, made a surprising statement on his verified Twitter account. Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, declared his stance against antisemitism, sparking a Twitter storm and subsequent clash with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The move brought to light several issues, including allegations of false accusations and a significant decline in advertising revenue for X, which Musk attributed to the ADL's influence.

Musk's allegations and threats

Elon Musk's Twitter posts expressed his concern over antisemitism and free speech. He accused the ADL of attempting to undermine his social media platform by falsely labelling it and himself as antisemitic. Musk even hinted at a potential defamation lawsuit against the ADL, threatening to force them to drop the "anti" part of their name if they lost the suit. This provocative move left many wondering about the implications and possible legal actions.

ADL's response and policy

In response to Musk's accusations, the ADL refrained from commenting on the legal threats, citing their policy. They referred media inquiries to a general statement addressing a recent #BanTheADL campaign on the platform, which Musk had engaged with. This stance signalled their intent to remain focused on their mission of combating hate in all forms and safeguarding marginalised groups.

Advertising revenue woes

Musk also claimed that X's advertising revenue had plummeted by 60 per cent in the US. He attributed this sharp decline to pressure from the ADL, alleging that advertisers were influenced by the organisation's actions. This assertion raised questions about the power of advocacy groups over social media platforms and their revenue streams.

Previous controversies and legal battles

This clash between Musk and the ADL isn't the first controversy surrounding X. In the past, advertisers expressed concerns about potential changes Musk might make to the platform, leading to a pullback in advertising. Musk himself blamed "activist groups" for trying to suppress free speech on the platform. Additionally, X had recently filed a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), accusing them of orchestrating a campaign to drive advertisers away from the platform. This lawsuit added another layer to Musk's legal battles and drew criticism from CCDH.

The ADL had previously published a report accusing X of failing to take action against hate speech. Their research indicated that a mere 28 per cent of posts flagged for antisemitic content received sanctions or removal. This critique highlighted concerns about X's commitment to combating hate speech and its effectiveness in content moderation.

A study from Montclair State University revealed a concerning increase in hate speech on X shortly after Musk assumed ownership. The platform witnessed a surge in offensive content targeting individuals based on race and other protected classes, suggesting a shift in the acceptability of such content under Musk's leadership. Moreover, X faced backlash for seemingly reversing its policy aimed at protecting transgender individuals on the platform, earning it the title of "the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people" according to GLAAD's Social Media Safety Index.