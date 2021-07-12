I hope you crawl back under the rock, UK PM Johnson condemns racial abuse of England football stars

UK PM Boris Johnson once again reaffirmed his faith in the England football team for lifting the country's spirits after horrific online racist abuse targeted England's stars as the team lost in the European Championship match to Italy.

"I say shame on you and I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged," the British prime minister said after the English team members were subjected to racial abuses by their own fans after the team lost to Italy on penalties in the European Championship finals at Wembley on Sunday.

England's Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho were targets of racial abuse after they failed to score in the tense penalty shootout to decide the winner.

The police opened an investigation into the incident as Prince William called it "abhorrent behaviour".

"This entire team played like heroes and I'm sure that this is the just the beginning of their achievements," the British prime minister said, adding, "I say bring on Qatar next year and let's also dare to start to hope that together with Ireland our United Kingdom can host the World Cup in 2030."

England coach Gareth Southgate said the online tirade against the players was "unforgivable" as abuse on Instagram and Twitter targeted the three players.

The mural of Marcus Rashford which was part of a street art project hosted in Manchester was defaced by vandals with racist graffiti after the Euro final defeat. Authorities said they quickly moved to cover the vandalised parts.

European football's governing body UEFA said it "strongly condemns the disgusting racist abuse" even as majority of supporters stood with the team lauding England's performance.

(With inputs from Agencies)

