I hope Trump wins, says Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday declared his support for US President Donald Trump and said he hoped that Trump won US presidential election 2020. Bolsonaro, who has been dubbed 'tropical Trump' has cultivated a close relationship with the Republican president and has not been shy about endorsing his bid for reelection. As he supported Trump, Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at Democratic nominee Joe Biden

"You know where I stand, I've been clear. I have a good relationship with Trump. I hope he'll be reelected," Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro denied backing Trump amounted to interference in US election process.

"Who are we to interfere anyway?" he asked.

"How do you want me to interfere? Economically? Militarily? A cyber attack?" he joked.

Bolsonaro, a far-right leader has received global condemnation for presiding over surge deforestation and wildfires since taking office in 2019. Biden has criticised Bolsonaro's approach in past.

"If you don't, then you're going to have significant economic consequences," Biden had said.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro lashed out at Biden for his 'interference' in Brazilian affairs.

"The Democratic candidate has spoken twice about the Amazon. Is that what you want for Brazil? Now that's what I call interference," he said.