I hear you treat another with disrespect, will fire you on the spot: Biden to staff

President Biden stamped his authority on his first day at the White House telling his new staff, "I'm not joking when I say this: If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another with disrespect, talking down to someone, I will fire you on the spot."

Watch:

Biden's directive came as the new employees were being sworn-in during a virtual meeting.

"You're engaged in and you're working with the most decent government in the world. And we have to restore the soul of this country, and I'm counting on all of you to be part of that," Biden said.

"The only thing I expect with absolute certitude is honesty and decency," the new US president said. Biden's statement comes after the fractious Trump era which deeply divided the nation.

Trump in the end refused to concede defeat and exited the White House without attending the Biden's inauguration.

The Capitol riots became the last act of Trump's presidency with several Republican criticising the former US president.