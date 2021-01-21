Pandemic, economic crisis, racial injustice, climate crisis threats to our democracy, says President Biden from Lincoln Memorial

Joe Biden who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in an address from the Lincoln Memorial called for unity, liberty and dignity "to unite against common foes hate violence disease and hopelessness."

"America's story depends not on. One of us not on some of us bought on all of us on we the people that's the task before us the only way we'll get through the darkness around us," Biden asserted.

"There are moments in our history when more is asked of us as Americans. We saw that in the Civil War, we saw that with Dr. King dreaming from these steps across the mall. We are in one of those moments now," the new US president told the nation.

The American president urged citizens to come together while calling for "decency and dignity of love".

"Pandemic, economic crisis, racial injustice, climate crisis are threats to our very democracy," he said.

"I've never been more optimistic about America than I am this very day. There isn't anything we can't do," Biden said.

"I will give my all to you," Biden said as he took office.