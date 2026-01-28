/‘I didn’t want my first wife to know’: Malaysian man takes illegal route to meet pregnant second wife

A Malaysian man, 46, was arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) when he was trying to use an illegal sea route to enter the country. It was an attempt to hide his second marriage from his first wife. Authorities caught him while he was returning home from Indonesia without a passport. The man, who was reported to be a lorry driver, told the authorities that he took the right to meet his pregnant second wife without letting his first wife know about it.

He said that he could not travel by air because his passport was being held by his first wife. The man already has four kids. He said that he travelled to Indonesia after knowing that his second wife, who was five months pregnant, was in critical condition.

“My second wife was pregnant and in critical condition, which is why I decided to take an illegal route to Medan," he said, adding, “I didn’t want my first wife to know about my second marriage. This is the first time I used the back route because she held my passport."