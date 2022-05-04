I certainly made mistakes, says Bill Gates over extramarital allegations

Microsoft founder Bill Gates admitted that he "made mistakes" when asked whether he was unfaithful towards his ex-wife Melinda.

"I have responsibility for causing a lot of pain to my family. It was a tough year. I feel good that all of us are moving forward now," Gates said on the anniversary of his divorce from his wife.

The Microsoft founder however added that he and Melinda are still working together and "now we’re moving together".

"I caused pain and I feel terrible about that,” Gates said. However, Gates said although the couple were involved in "amazing things" during their marriage but now "it’s a very hard adjustment”.

Bill,66, and Melinda had announced their divorce after a 27-year marriage. Melinda had filed for divorce in Washington amid rumours of an extramarital affair involving Bill Gates.

At the time the couple had said they would continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The fund works on health, gender equality and education and other issues worldwide.

Gates recently warned that a new virus variant could be "even more transmissive and even more fatal" than Delta and Omicron while urging increased global surveillance as he suggested that the World Health Organisation(WHO) should invest more to tackle the "tragedy".

