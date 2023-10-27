HV.1: A new Covid variant is spreading in the US. Here's all you need to know

Health authorities in the United States are monitoring a new COVID-19 variant, HV.1, which will possibly replace the current dominant variant, EG.5.

The data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that HV.1 surfaced in mid-summer, way before the cases began rising rapidly in September. The variant is now responsible for nearly 20 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country.

As the world moves into winter, a season prone to a number of respiratory viruses, it becomes crucial to know about the new variant and differentiate it from any other kind of flu.

New COVID-19 variant HV.1: Is it of concern?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19, which surfaced in the fall of 2021, has mutated many times since its outburst in December 2021. The new variant, HV.1 could become the next dominant strain this fall and winter.

As per the CDC, the strain currently makes up almost one in five cases in the United States. Its growth has been quick and it made up to 0.5 per cent of all cases in late July and has now nearly overtaken EG.5.

Amesh A. Adalja, MD, infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Prevention that experts are not concerned about the variant.

He said, “It is important to recognise that there will always be new variants of SARS-CoV-2, just as there are with any other endemic respiratory virus and most will not be of concern to anyone.”

While this new variant is highly transmissible, it is unlikely that it is more serious than any other variants that are currently circulating.

Symptoms of HV.1

The symptoms of HV.1 are similar to other COVID-19 symptoms.

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Does COVID-19 vaccine protect against HV.1?

Experts say that the updated COVID-19 vaccine is expected to help provide protection from this variant. The updated vaccine is based on the XBB.1.5, and HV.1 is a “grandchild” of the XBB.15 variant. So the available vaccines may protect against the serious disease caused by HV.1.

(With inputs from agencies)

