/Hurricane Lala batters Hawaii: Over 40,000 left without power as storm strengthens to Category 1 | WATCH

Hawaii’s Big Island was lashed with heavy rain and strong winds as Hurricane Lala strengthened to a Category 1 storm on Saturday (Aug 15). Forecasters have warned that days of torrential rain could turn roads and steep slopes dangerous. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kmph) after intensifying around 9 am local time. Hawaii County was under a hurricane warning, while tropical storm warnings were also issued in Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe, Lanai, Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.
The storm was expected to bring 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 cm) of rainfall across parts of the Big Island, with the possibility of totals reaching as much as 25 inches. “This rainfall will produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the US National Hurricane Center said.
More than 40,000 residents were without power by Saturday afternoon as “damaging winds and heavy rain” swept across the Big Island. Lala was also expected to generate a storm surge of one to three feet. Large waves, strong swells and dangerous rip currents were forecast to make coastal areas hazardous through the weekend.
Hawaii declares state of emergency
Governor Josh Green declared a state of emergency as Hawaii prepared for the storm’s impact. “It’s a serious storm,” Green warned, adding that measures were being taken to ensure Hawaii and its counties “have sufficient resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and take other measures to prepare.”
Emergency officials advised people to clear gutters and drains, move valuables off the ground, secure doors and remove dangerous tree limbs.
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Powerful El Nino adds to weather concerns
Hurricane Lala arrives as a powerful El Nino develops in the central equatorial Pacific. NOAA estimates a 69 per cent chance that the event could become stronger than previous El Nino episodes recorded since 1950 when it peaks between October and December. El Nino generally promotes hurricane activity in the Pacific. Warmer oceans and a warmer atmosphere can also provide more moisture and energy for extreme rainfall, while climate change can amplify some of these impacts.