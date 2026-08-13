/Could a video gamer be in charge of your next flight? FAA hires 2,000 players as air traffic controllers

The Trump administration has come under criticism after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that 2,000 video gamers have been hired as air traffic controllers under a new federal recruitment initiative aimed at addressing a nationwide staffing shortage.

Duffy first introduced the campaign in April, arguing that the Federal Aviation Administration needed to broaden its search for talent beyond traditional career pathways. This week, he said the effort had delivered record results.

“In April, we launched a NEW CAMPAIGN to recruit video gamers as air traffic controllers – and supercharged the entire hiring process to get the BEST & BRIGHTEST in faster. The results are HISTORIC.”

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According to Duffy, the 2,000 hires represent the largest number of controller appointments in a single year, with another 2,000 candidates “in the pipeline.” He shared the update on social media alongside a video featuring newly recruited controllers celebrating their successful interviews and entry into the profession.

The FAA has defended the initiative, saying the campaign targets young people with skills that may be well suited to the demands of air traffic control. The agency noted that many current controllers did not follow a conventional college route.

“With only about 25 per cent of controllers holding a traditional college degree, this effort is focused on reaching talented young people pursuing alternative career paths, many of whom are active in gaming,” the FAA said.

The agency also cited feedback from experienced controllers.

“Feedback from controller exit interviews reinforces this, with several controllers pointing to gaming as an influence on their ability to think quickly, stay focused, and manage complexity.”

Supporters of the initiative argue that fast decision-making, sustained concentration and spatial awareness are valuable skills for air traffic control. Critics, however, have questioned whether gaming experience should play a role in recruitment for a safety-critical profession.