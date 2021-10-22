Hunter Biden tried to sell refined analysis of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

New emails have revealed that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden had tried to sell the refined analysis of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Rosemont Seneca, the company that tried to sell ''political and corporate risks, elite networks associated with Oleg Deripaska,'' is run by Christopher Heinz and Hunter Biden.

Hunter had sent an email to Alcoa's Vice President Daniel Cruise according to a report by 'The New York Post.' The asking price for phase one of the project was $25,000 while for a refined analysis it was $55,000.

Deripaska was of interest to Alcoa as he is the founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal.

Cruise's colleague Pei Chang had shown interest in ''the list of Russian elites connected to OD [Deripaska] that would not otherwise be on the Government Affairs team's radar, including various Russian Committee Heads, Union leaders or Ministers.''

The emails have emerged after the FBI raided Washington and New York City homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire and a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to US Treasury Department, "There are allegations that Deripaska bribed a government official, ordered the murder of a businessman and had links to a Russian organised crime group."

Deripaska filed a lawsuit in March 2019 against the Treasury Department, accusing it of illegally targeting him, but the suit was tossed out this year by a federal judge.

The suit claimed that Deripaska's net worth had dropped by $7.5 billion after the sanctions were imposed on him and six other Russian oligarchs by the Trump administration in April 2018.

Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska, 53, and other influential Russians because of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election which Moscow denies.

Deripaska once employed Manafort, who was convicted in 2018 of criminal charges arising from the US investigation into the alleged interference but was pardoned by then-president Trump in December.

(With inputs from agencies)