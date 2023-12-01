Hungary declares it will block EU’s aid to Ukraine, membership talks

Hungary will block any EU’s proposal aimed at making Ukraine a part of the European Union, declared a top minister Thursday (Nov 30).

Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said in a press brief that the decision to begin talks to formally admit war-ravaged Ukraine into the EU was “premature.”

"We are dealing with a completely premature proposal," Gulyas said, adding that Hungary "cannot contribute to a common decision" on inviting Ukraine to begin the process of joining the bloc.

The announcement comes days ahead of a key EU meeting in mid-December where top leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine’s fate.

Hungary threatens to block EU aid

Earlier this week, Budapest also threatened to block $50 billion of European aid for Ukraine, with PM Orban’s party launching scathing attacks on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Let's not dance to their tunes,” read posters put up by the Fidesz party, showing Ursula alongside Alex Soros, the son of the liberal Hungarian-born financier George Soros.

Both Ursula and Soros are favourite punching bags for the right-wing party.

“We must say no because it is unsustainable, because it has no future. I am convinced that today, in Brussels, Europe is being destroyed and led to its ruins,” Orban told supporters.

In early November, Orban had said that Ukraine was “light years” from joining the EU bloc.

EU’s response to Ukraine’s membership bid

Last month, the EU’s executive arm asked Ukraine to fix its governance issues and address concerns regarding corruption, the rights of minorities and lobbying.

However, the biggest hurdle in the EU’s way remains achieving unanimity among the member states.

Hungary has not only threatened to block the EU’s efforts to aid Ukraine but also questioned the bloc’s sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, Hungary has also locked its horns with the EU over the ‘withholding’ of its funds.

On Thursday, Gulyas also said Hungary would not support proposed amendments to the EU's budget, part of which would provide 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in long-term aid to Kyiv.

He said the EU was "illegally" withholding funds from Hungary, and that the government would consequently decline to support any budget amendment.