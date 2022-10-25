Hundreds of sheep waltz through the Spanish capital. Here's why.

The Spanish city of Madrid and its streets had an unexpected sight on Sunday. Instead of the usual crowd of people and cars, hundreds of sheep flocked the streets, in a continuation of an age-old tradition.

As the bells tolled around the neck of the fluffy animal and provided a noisy soundtrack, the shepherds guided them to the southern pastures of the country for grazing.

Locals and tourists lined around the city to observe the spectacle. "It was crazy that there were so many sheep, I've never seen anything like it. It was a great way to learn about Spanish history and Spanish culture," said one of the tourists.

Notably, the Spanish capital lies in the middle of an ancient migration route that the shepherds took ahead of the cold, winter months. Continuing the tradition is a way for the locals to pay their respects to the area's culture and heritage.

The event is known as Fiesta de la Trashumancia (transhumance festival) and has been going on for nearly three decades having started in 1994.

In an official and rather fun ceremony between the city mayor and the chief herdsmen, a nominal fee is paid in exchange for the safe passage of the animals.

In olden times, 50 coins per thousand heads of livestock was set as the usual fare for the passage of the animals. At the time, the livestock would have passed through a quiet route but today it passes in front of some of the busiest areas of Madrid viz. Plaza Mayor and Madrid main square.

(With inputs from agencies)

