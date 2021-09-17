Hundreds of birds pictured dead after collision with NYC glass towers

A volunteer's photo and video showing deaths of migratory birds after crashing into New York's glass highrises has undelined the problem the city faces. The reflection from the glass facades of the building make the birds unable to change path and thus meet their end in collision with the surface.

When you have 226 dead window-struck migratory birds from one morning, it’s hard to get them all in one photo. @_WTCOfficial — lights can be turned off, windows can be treated. Please do something. @4WTC and @3wtcnewyork don’t let this be your legacy. @NYCAudubon @wildbirdfund pic.twitter.com/Qiu8Wqmilf — Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer) September 14, 2021 ×

In another of her tweet, she posted a disturbing video in which birds could be literally seen dropping dead from the sky after colliding with the buildings.

I did this for 65 minutes straight doing one loop around @4WTC and @3NYWTC — most of these before sunrise. Please can we turn off lights during migration??? pic.twitter.com/pCXoJkUXo0 — Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer) September 14, 2021 ×

“As soon as I got to the buildings, the birds were everywhere on the sidewalk,” Breyer was quoted as saying by The Guardian

“Looking north, covered, south, covered, west, covered, the sidewalks were literally covered with birds.”

This week's death toll is understood to be particularly high. Bad weather on Monday night and into Tuesday may have been a contributing factor.