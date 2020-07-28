Howey Ou, China's Greta Thunberg, pays price for climate activism

China's version of Greta Thunberg, Howey Ou, has payed the price for attempting to bring to light the reality of climate change.

''My high school refuses to allow me to re-enroll out of fears that my activism will generate trouble with the authorities,'' Ou said.

I was banned from school in China for my climate activism.

I was banned from school in China for my climate activism.

China must take its responsibility to act on cc and ensure children have the right to live without fear.

Howey Ou has been barred from returning to Guangxi Normal University’s high school in Guilin after she missed a few classes to protest against a local government's office for the cause.

She told the Guardian that her parents have been called in by educational authorities asking them to prevent her from continuing her activism, and to avoid talking to international media.

She further claimed that her school’s principal Li Linbo has instructed her to ditch the activism if she wanted to resume her education in May.

To clip the activist’s wings, authorities forced a psychological test on her, which found that she was “stubborn”.

Her father, Ou Jun told The Guardian how he worries about her future, and whether her beliefs could “derail” it, all the while supporting her right to her beliefs and activism.

As part of its efforts to limit climate change caused by carbon emissions, China has pledged to peak its emissions on or before 2030, as part of the Paris Agreement. Xi Jinping also claims to have recanted his policies around “ecological civilisation”.

Ou has no plans to stop, and has started an initiative called Plant For Survival, encouraging young likeminded folks like herself in China to plant trees. In fact, between November 2019 and January 2020, the group is responsible for planting 300 trees around Guilin.

The 17-year-old is the first youngster in China to publicly take up the cause of climate change, and has hence become a target for authorities.