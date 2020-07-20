Educational authorities in China attempting to stifle first young climate activist's voice

China’s very own “Greta Thunberg” is facing state threats in the face of attempting to bring to light the reality of climate change.

Owing to her Thunberg inspired “Fridays For Future” climate strikes, Ou Hongyi may be barred from taking school exams, and college exams later on.

First-of-her-kind

The 17-year-old is the first youngster in China to publicly take up the cause of climate change, and has hence become a target for authorities.

In fact, Ou claims that she has been asked to stop her Thunberg style activism by the Guangxi Normal University’s high school in Guilin, where the teenager had been studying until 2018.

Sometimes going by the English name Howey, Ou was told that she was “not suitable” for an international education programme at the university. Instead of caving in, she took it upon herself to prepare for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the SATs

Ou told the Guardian that her parents have been called in by educational authorities asking them to prevent her from continuing her activism, and to avoid talking to international media.

She further claimed that her school’s principal Li Linbo has instructed her to ditch the activism if she wanted to resume her education in May.

"Stubborn"

To clip the activist’s wings, authorities forced a psychological test on her, which found that she was “stubborn”.

Her father, Ou Jun told The Guardian how he worries about her future, and whether her beliefs could “derail” it, all the while supporting her right to her beliefs and activism.

As part of its efforts to limit climate change caused by carbon emissions, China has pledged to peak its emissions on or before 2030, as part of the Paris Agreement. Xi Jinping also claims to have recanted his policies around “ecological civilisation”.

Ou has no plans to stop, and has started an initiative called Plant For Survival, encouraging young likeminded folks like herself in China to plant trees. In fact, between November 2019 and January 2020, the group is responsible for planting 300 trees around Guilin.

