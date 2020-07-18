How pandemic worsened the cruel fate of minks?

Minks getting massacred is not unusual as they are anyways killed for fur.

However, the unusual element is a million minks have been culled since the Wuhan virus outbreak. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

The pandemic first ripped through mink farms in the Netherlands. The first cases were detected in April. Officials say farm workers spread the virus.

Now, at least 25 Dutch mink farms are infected. The situation is getting worse in Demnark and Spain too.

Spain has ordered the killing of 100,000 minks at a single farm. As many as 87 per cent of these tested positive and seven farm workers were also trapped by the deadly virus.

Since, transmission between animals and humans is not clear, all the minks aill be culled as a precautionary measure.

This will be a big loss to the company that runs the farm. They have been promised compensation. But, activists are protesting, claiming they must not be paid for abusing animals.

A number of country have already banned fur farming, including the UK, Austria and Croatia. Slovakia, Norway and Belgium are phasing it out.

But, the Netherlands and Spain are still considering it.

Dutch mink farming is due to be phased out by 2024. It could be too late.

The pandemic had put a halt on fur trade, but since the reopening of the borders, mink furs are making it to the markets again.

Nearly 5 millon mink pelts were offered for sale in June alone.

The pandemic did not end the cruel trade and the minks continue to die.